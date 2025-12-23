Affordable luxury cars for 2026

Genesis

Although “affordable luxury car” may seem like an oxymoron, the reality is that there are several appealing vehicles from prestige brands that come in under the average cost of a new vehicle. These are eight of Edmunds’ highly rated affordable cars from luxury brands, each with a starting price of less than $45,000 and each offering a blend of comfort, technology and performance to suit the badges on their hoods.

Affordable luxury cars can be found in a variety of vehicle sizes and body styles, ranging from subcompact sedans to sporty two-door coupes, with at least one hatchback and one midsize four-door providing some added space and practicality, if that’s a priority.

There are also several affordable luxury SUVs, which are covered in this article, if a higher stance and all-weather capability are important to you.

2026 Acura Integra

Although it shares most of its mechanical bits with the Honda Civic hatchback, the Acura Integra sets itself apart from its more plebeian corporate sibling with distinctive styling, impressive cabin materials, and a long list of standard equipment. It’s also the most affordable luxury car on the market today, with a starting price of $34,595 including destination for the base model, which still includes heated seats, keyless entry and push-button start. There’s also an A-Spec with Technology trim level that offers a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential, all for less than $41,000, which turns the five-door Integra into a worthy athletic follow-up to the sport-compact nameplate.

Starting price: $34,595

2026 Cadillac CT4

Cadillac’s cheapest offering is the CT4, a sporty four-door sedan that splits the difference, size-wise, between the subcompact Audi A3 and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the compact Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series. And yet it’s less expensive than any of them, with a starting price of just over $37,000 with destination and handling. For that cash, the CT4 comes with a reasonably powerful 237-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-four, and rear-wheel drive and a stiff chassis give it dynamic, enjoyable handling. Just remember that some of its rivals have more interior space despite smaller exterior dimensions, and the Caddy does have some lackluster interior materials.

Starting price: $37,095

2026 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW’s entry-level model is the 2 Series Gran Coupe. Despite its name, it’s a four-door sedan with a conventional trunk rather than a swoopy five-door hatch. The base 228 Gran Coupe has a very reasonable starting price of $40,775, with 241 horsepower and a very frugal 39 mpg on the highway. The 2 Series Gran Coupe shares its front-wheel-drive platform with the Mini Countryman, and not everyone will like its somewhat dowdy proportions as a result. But there’s still a lot of fun-to-drive Bimmer DNA in the small sedan, and that counts for something.

Starting price: $40,775

2026 Audi A3

With edgy, modern styling and a pugnacious stance, the latest Audi A3 sedan looks like a much more expensive vehicle than its $41,395 starting price would suggest, replete with box-flared fenders that recall the Four Ringsâ€™ greatest rally cars. This top-rated small luxury sedan earns points by way of its punchy turbocharged inline-four, which, despite a mediocre-sounding 201 horsepower, can put a smile on your face and also deliver excellent fuel economy. But the A3 also boasts refined, composed handling and comfortable front seats that underscore its premium badging, and the 2026 model’s newly standard Technology package helps improve the value quotient that little bit more.

Starting price: $41,395

2025 Lexus IS

Lexus will launch a face-lifted IS sedan for the 2026 model year, but until Edmunds has pricing for that significantly updated model, the 2025 will have to carry the banner for the brand with a starting price of $41,830 for the 241-horsepower IS 300 trim. That sum will get a buyer one of the smoothest-riding small luxury cars on the market, as well as snappy handling and an exuberantly styled interior with lots of genuine aluminum accents. Unfortunately, Lexusâ€™ dreadful touch pad infotainment is still with us, though it will get the boot when the 2026 model arrives, replaced with a far more useful center touch screen.

Starting price: $41,830

2026 BMW 2 Series Coupe

Somewhat confusingly, BMW offers two entirely different cars under the 2 Series moniker, but the regular ol’ coupe stands out. Its two-door body style and tight rear seats limit its appeal, but those looking for classic rear-wheel-drive BMW athleticism and lean, aggressive styling will find a lot to love in even the base 230i coupe, which starts at $42,875. Even without any options, the 255-horsepower BMW 230i is sporty and fun to drive, and its highway fuel economy rating of 35 mpg is genuinely surprising. All-wheel drive is a $2,000 option, while a much more powerful M240i trim is available for $11,300 extra.

Starting price: $42,875

2025 Lexus ES

As one of the automaker’s first-ever offerings, the Lexus ES is hugely important to the brand. And the midsize luxury sedan is also the most spacious vehicle on this list, with a capacious rear seat and phenomenal build quality belying its reasonable price. If you hanker for the thrust and upscale exhaust note of the ES 350 trim’s 302-horsepower 3.5-liter V6, you’d better act fast: The radically redesigned 2026 Lexus ES will offer either a hybrid four-cylinder or a full EV powertrain. Until the new model arrives, the old one will serve faithfully, thanks to its cosseting ride, impressive interior materials and restrained exterior design.

Starting price: $43,435

2026 Genesis G70

The 2026 Genesis G70 is both one of the most athletic sport sedans on the market and one of the cheapest, matching its sub-$45,000 starting price to a 300-horsepower turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder that sends power exclusively to the rear wheels via a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic. The G70 doesn’t skimp on technology or luxury either, with a 10.3-inch center touch screen, a partially digital instrument cluster, heated front seats and a nicely crafted interior with excellent materials. Its elegant design is also unmistakable from any other brand, tying in with far more expensive Genesis products very nicely.

Starting price: $44,845

This story was produced by Edmunds and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.