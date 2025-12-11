The Great Return: Why 82% of workers are RSVPing 'yes' to the company holiday party again

ezCater

The workplace holiday party is experiencing a renaissance. After years of muted, virtual, or often skipped celebrations, employees are signaling a resounding return to in-person festivities, with the latest data revealing an 82% attendance rate expected this year.

This sharp spike — a 17% increase from the estimated 70% attendance in 2024 — signals a profound shift in post-pandemic workplace culture, ezCater reports. For companies navigating hybrid work models, the annual holiday party is no longer just a festive tradition but a crucial tool for boosting morale, driving retention, and building the social cohesion essential for a productive team.

A Rise in the Holiday Party Budget for a Season of Connection

The attendance spike is matched by businesses’ willingness to invest. Over half of workplace decision-makers (51%) report they are increasing their company holiday party budgets this year, with overall spending rising by an average of 13%. This investment reflects an understanding that in an era where teams may rarely be in the same room, the holiday party provides indispensable face time.

The real reason for the return is pure festive community. When the invite lands, employees are RSVPing to nurture real-life friendships and enjoy the camaraderie they’ve missed. A substantial 83% of workers confirm that holiday parties help them bond with colleagues and develop friendships.

Hybrid Work: The Ultimate Holiday Party Driver

For teams dispersed across home offices and coworking spaces, the corporate holiday party has become an essential occasion for re-establishing a shared culture.

80% of employees believe holiday parties are as important or more important than ever for team bonding in today’s hybrid/remote work environment. The social stakes are high: 30% of hybrid employees who missed a past holiday party reported experiencing FOMO (fear of missing out). Companies are recognizing that for a hybrid workforce, these celebrations serve as a vital annual reset, allowing colleagues to move beyond transactional communication and build relationships that underpin effective collaboration.

The Business Case for Growing Investment in Holiday Parties

The decision by over half of businesses to boost spending is a clear sign they view the holiday party as a strategic business investment, not just a perk.

In a competitive labor market, fostering a strong sense of community is key to employee retention and morale. These events serve as a high-impact, visible demonstration of a company’s commitment to its workforce. Furthermore, the data suggests that for a significant portion of attendees, the experience is largely positive: 96% of employees report looking forward to workplace holiday celebrations.

However, planning remains challenging. Nine out of 10 planners find the process stressful, with the greatest difficulty being creating a menu that satisfies everyone’s tastes.

The 2025 Holiday Playbook to Making Spirits Bright (and RSVPs High)

Companies can easily capitalize on this surge in interest by focusing on four core details that turn a good office holiday party into a great one:

Make food the main attraction . Make sure the menu is not an afterthought: 77% say food is the part of the party they look forward to most. In fact, half of all employees admit the food and drink selection influences their decision to attend, making variety and choices like the popular buffet style key. To guarantee a hit, consider a few classic catering combos for your office party, like a soup and salad pairing for a light and fresh option. For a heartier event, pair BBQ meats with comforting sides like mac and cheese.

. Make sure the menu is not an afterthought: 77% say food is the part of the party they look forward to most. In fact, half of all employees admit the food and drink selection influences their decision to attend, making variety and choices like the popular buffet style key. To guarantee a hit, consider a few classic catering combos for your office party, like a soup and salad pairing for a light and fresh option. For a heartier event, pair BBQ meats with comforting sides like mac and cheese. Offer flexibility and comfort. Don’t debate the plus-one. Nearly half of employees (43%) say their decision to attend depends on bringing a guest, and planners are getting the message: 77% say “yes” this year. Also, keep the vibe relaxed, as 62% of employees prefer casual attire as the dress code for the holiday party.

Don’t debate the plus-one. Nearly half of employees (43%) say their decision to attend depends on bringing a guest, and planners are getting the message: 77% say “yes” this year. Also, keep the vibe relaxed, as 62% of employees prefer casual attire as the dress code for the holiday party. Minimize the stress. While attendance is up, 45% of employees still feel stressed about attending—a figure even higher among younger workers like Gen Z. Planners can combat this anxiety by eliminating known cringe-worthy moments, such as forced icebreaker games and long, boring speeches, in favor of relaxed, organic mingling.

The notable spike in holiday party attendance is more than a festive footnote — it’s a significant indicator that employees are actively craving the social connections the physical workplace provides. For businesses, the 2025 holiday party presents a crucial opportunity to revitalize workplace culture and solidify team bonds in the age of hybrid work.

Methodology

These are the results of an online survey conducted by Sago in June 2025 among 1,000 fulltime U.S. employees who work in either a business office (on-site or hybrid), retail/grocery/warehouse setting, in hospitality, or a healthcare setting.

This story was produced by ezCater and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.