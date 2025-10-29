The 30 most popular homes for sale in Denver

Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

People love looking at homes—whether they’re seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people’s daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Denver metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that “it” factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 686 Lookout Mountain Rd, Golden, CO 80401

– Views: 1,781

– List price: $1,100,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,973

– Price per square foot: $370.00

– See 686 Lookout Mountain Rd, Golden, CO 80401 on Redfin.com

#2. 162 Ash St, Denver, CO 80220

– Views: 1,678

– List price: $2,295,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,237

– Price per square foot: $541.66

– See 162 Ash St, Denver, CO 80220 on Redfin.com

#3. 28585 Evergreen Manor Dr, Evergreen, CO 80439

– Views: 1,632

– List price: $1,080,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,873

– Price per square foot: $375.91

– See 28585 Evergreen Manor Dr, Evergreen, CO 80439 on Redfin.com

#4. 2486 S Monroe St, Denver, CO 80210

– Views: 1,409

– List price: $1,750,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 6.25 | Square feet: 4,962

– Price per square foot: $352.68

– See 2486 S Monroe St, Denver, CO 80210 on Redfin.com

#5. 21859 Grandview Ave, Golden, CO 80401

– Views: 1,347

– List price: $1,190,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,777

– Price per square foot: $315.06

– See 21859 Grandview Ave, Golden, CO 80401 on Redfin.com

#6. 7350 Field St, Arvada, CO 80005

– Views: 1,328

– List price: $885,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 3,068

– Price per square foot: $288.46

– See 7350 Field St, Arvada, CO 80005 on Redfin.com

#7. 4446 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO 80211

– Views: 1,262

– List price: $825,000

– Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,630

– Price per square foot: $506.13

– See 4446 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO 80211 on Redfin.com

#8. 4050 S Hudson Way, Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113

– Views: 1,252

– List price: $2,585,000

– Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.25 | Square feet: 4,183

– Price per square foot: $617.98

– See 4050 S Hudson Way, Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113 on Redfin.com

#9. 715 E 4th Ave, Denver, CO 80203

– Views: 1,205

– List price: $760,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,278

– Price per square foot: $333.63

– See 715 E 4th Ave, Denver, CO 80203 on Redfin.com

#10. 5801 S Happy Canyon Dr, Cherry Hills Village, CO 80111

– Views: 1,187

– List price: $1,450,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.75 | Square feet: 3,787

– Price per square foot: $382.89

– See 5801 S Happy Canyon Dr, Cherry Hills Village, CO 80111 on Redfin.com

#11. 5449 S Locust St, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

– Views: 1,175

– List price: $2,450,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.75 | Square feet: 4,914

– Price per square foot: $498.58

– See 5449 S Locust St, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 on Redfin.com

#12. 20788 E Maplewood Ln, Centennial, CO 80016

– Views: 1,171

– List price: $1,074,900

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,113

– Price per square foot: $210.23

– See 20788 E Maplewood Ln, Centennial, CO 80016 on Redfin.com

#13. 21579 Cabrini Blvd, Golden, CO 80401

– Views: 1,147

– List price: $2,400,000

– Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,814

– Price per square foot: $629.26

– See 21579 Cabrini Blvd, Golden, CO 80401 on Redfin.com

#14. 4402 Calloway Ct, Broomfield, CO 80023

– Views: 1,133

– List price: $1,225,000

– Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 5,881

– Price per square foot: $208.30

– See 4402 Calloway Ct, Broomfield, CO 80023 on Redfin.com

#15. 7809 S Flower St, Littleton, CO 80128

– Views: 1,125

– List price: $879,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 4,405

– Price per square foot: $199.55

– See 7809 S Flower St, Littleton, CO 80128 on Redfin.com

#16. 15785 W 2nd Ave, Golden, CO 80401

– Views: 1,087

– List price: $695,000

– Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,040

– Price per square foot: $340.69

– See 15785 W 2nd Ave, Golden, CO 80401 on Redfin.com

#17. 7995 Baker Rd, Golden, CO 80403

– Views: 1,060

– List price: $300,000

– Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,099

– Price per square foot: $272.98

– See 7995 Baker Rd, Golden, CO 80403 on Redfin.com

#18. 8077 S Centaur Dr, Evergreen, CO 80439

– Views: 1,038

– List price: $765,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,857

– Price per square foot: $411.95

– See 8077 S Centaur Dr, Evergreen, CO 80439 on Redfin.com

#19. 1822 S Robb St, Lakewood, CO 80232

– Views: 1,032

– List price: $899,900

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,452

– Price per square foot: $260.69

– See 1822 S Robb St, Lakewood, CO 80232 on Redfin.com

#20. 6360 S Patsburg Ct, Aurora, CO 80016

– Views: 1,032

– List price: $775,000

– Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,561

– Price per square foot: $169.92

– See 6360 S Patsburg Ct, Aurora, CO 80016 on Redfin.com

#21. 8758 S Murphy Gulch Rd, Littleton, CO 80127

– Views: 1,024

– List price: $549,000

– Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,779

– Price per square foot: $308.60

– See 8758 S Murphy Gulch Rd, Littleton, CO 80127 on Redfin.com

#22. 5001 Raintree Cir, Parker, CO 80134

– Views: 998

– List price: $2,175,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 7,077

– Price per square foot: $307.33

– See 5001 Raintree Cir, Parker, CO 80134 on Redfin.com

#23. 830 Noble Ct, Golden, CO 80401

– Views: 982

– List price: $745,000

– Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,592

– Price per square foot: $467.96

– See 830 Noble Ct, Golden, CO 80401 on Redfin.com

#24. 6288 S Harlan Way, Littleton, CO 80123

– Views: 980

– List price: $700,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,178

– Price per square foot: $220.26

– See 6288 S Harlan Way, Littleton, CO 80123 on Redfin.com

#25. 730 Clear Creek Rd, Evergreen, CO 80439

– Views: 970

– List price: $650,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,256

– Price per square foot: $288.12

– See 730 Clear Creek Rd, Evergreen, CO 80439 on Redfin.com

#26. 300 S Simms St, Lakewood, CO 80228

– Views: 962

– List price: $495,000

– Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,158

– Price per square foot: $229.38

– See 300 S Simms St, Lakewood, CO 80228 on Redfin.com

#27. 8659 E Kenyon Ave, Denver, CO 80237

– Views: 962

– List price: $1,050,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 5,284

– Price per square foot: $198.71

– See 8659 E Kenyon Ave, Denver, CO 80237 on Redfin.com

#28. 10201 W Ida Ave, # 146 Littleton, CO 80127

– Views: 953

– List price: $489,900

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,682

– Price per square foot: $182.66

– See 10201 W Ida Ave, # 146 Littleton, CO 80127 on Redfin.com

#29. 15127 W 63rd Ln, Arvada, CO 80403

– Views: 951

– List price: $1,250,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 4,003

– Price per square foot: $312.27

– See 15127 W 63rd Ln, Arvada, CO 80403 on Redfin.com

#30. 9684 W Long Dr, Littleton, CO 80123

– Views: 947

– List price: $730,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,507

– Price per square foot: $208.16

– See 9684 W Long Dr, Littleton, CO 80123 on Redfin.com

This story was

produced by

Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.