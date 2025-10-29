The 30 most popular homes for sale in Denver
People love looking at homes—whether they’re seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people’s daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Denver metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that “it” factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 686 Lookout Mountain Rd, Golden, CO 80401
– Views: 1,781
– List price: $1,100,000
– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,973
– Price per square foot: $370.00
#2. 162 Ash St, Denver, CO 80220
– Views: 1,678
– List price: $2,295,000
– Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,237
– Price per square foot: $541.66
#3. 28585 Evergreen Manor Dr, Evergreen, CO 80439
– Views: 1,632
– List price: $1,080,000
– Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,873
– Price per square foot: $375.91
#4. 2486 S Monroe St, Denver, CO 80210
– Views: 1,409
– List price: $1,750,000
– Beds: 5 | Baths: 6.25 | Square feet: 4,962
– Price per square foot: $352.68
#5. 21859 Grandview Ave, Golden, CO 80401
– Views: 1,347
– List price: $1,190,000
– Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,777
– Price per square foot: $315.06
#6. 7350 Field St, Arvada, CO 80005
– Views: 1,328
– List price: $885,000
– Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 3,068
– Price per square foot: $288.46
#7. 4446 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO 80211
– Views: 1,262
– List price: $825,000
– Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,630
– Price per square foot: $506.13
#8. 4050 S Hudson Way, Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113
– Views: 1,252
– List price: $2,585,000
– Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.25 | Square feet: 4,183
– Price per square foot: $617.98
#9. 715 E 4th Ave, Denver, CO 80203
– Views: 1,205
– List price: $760,000
– Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,278
– Price per square foot: $333.63
#10. 5801 S Happy Canyon Dr, Cherry Hills Village, CO 80111
– Views: 1,187
– List price: $1,450,000
– Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.75 | Square feet: 3,787
– Price per square foot: $382.89
#11. 5449 S Locust St, Greenwood Village, CO 80111
– Views: 1,175
– List price: $2,450,000
– Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.75 | Square feet: 4,914
– Price per square foot: $498.58
#12. 20788 E Maplewood Ln, Centennial, CO 80016
– Views: 1,171
– List price: $1,074,900
– Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,113
– Price per square foot: $210.23
#13. 21579 Cabrini Blvd, Golden, CO 80401
– Views: 1,147
– List price: $2,400,000
– Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,814
– Price per square foot: $629.26
#14. 4402 Calloway Ct, Broomfield, CO 80023
– Views: 1,133
– List price: $1,225,000
– Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 5,881
– Price per square foot: $208.30
#15. 7809 S Flower St, Littleton, CO 80128
– Views: 1,125
– List price: $879,000
– Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 4,405
– Price per square foot: $199.55
#16. 15785 W 2nd Ave, Golden, CO 80401
– Views: 1,087
– List price: $695,000
– Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,040
– Price per square foot: $340.69
#17. 7995 Baker Rd, Golden, CO 80403
– Views: 1,060
– List price: $300,000
– Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,099
– Price per square foot: $272.98
#18. 8077 S Centaur Dr, Evergreen, CO 80439
– Views: 1,038
– List price: $765,000
– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,857
– Price per square foot: $411.95
#19. 1822 S Robb St, Lakewood, CO 80232
– Views: 1,032
– List price: $899,900
– Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,452
– Price per square foot: $260.69
#20. 6360 S Patsburg Ct, Aurora, CO 80016
– Views: 1,032
– List price: $775,000
– Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,561
– Price per square foot: $169.92
#21. 8758 S Murphy Gulch Rd, Littleton, CO 80127
– Views: 1,024
– List price: $549,000
– Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,779
– Price per square foot: $308.60
#22. 5001 Raintree Cir, Parker, CO 80134
– Views: 998
– List price: $2,175,000
– Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 7,077
– Price per square foot: $307.33
#23. 830 Noble Ct, Golden, CO 80401
– Views: 982
– List price: $745,000
– Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,592
– Price per square foot: $467.96
#24. 6288 S Harlan Way, Littleton, CO 80123
– Views: 980
– List price: $700,000
– Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,178
– Price per square foot: $220.26
#25. 730 Clear Creek Rd, Evergreen, CO 80439
– Views: 970
– List price: $650,000
– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,256
– Price per square foot: $288.12
#26. 300 S Simms St, Lakewood, CO 80228
– Views: 962
– List price: $495,000
– Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,158
– Price per square foot: $229.38
#27. 8659 E Kenyon Ave, Denver, CO 80237
– Views: 962
– List price: $1,050,000
– Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 5,284
– Price per square foot: $198.71
#28. 10201 W Ida Ave, # 146 Littleton, CO 80127
– Views: 953
– List price: $489,900
– Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,682
– Price per square foot: $182.66
#29. 15127 W 63rd Ln, Arvada, CO 80403
– Views: 951
– List price: $1,250,000
– Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 4,003
– Price per square foot: $312.27
#30. 9684 W Long Dr, Littleton, CO 80123
– Views: 947
– List price: $730,000
– Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,507
– Price per square foot: $208.16
