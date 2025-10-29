Movies and TV shows casting in Denver

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Denver, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘Heal by Example’

– Project type: documentary

– Roles:

— Production Assistant (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the documentary here

‘Vagabond Home’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Elsie Fortuna (lead, female, 20-45)

— Murry Culpepper (lead, male, 20-45)

— Jim Pickers (supporting, 40-100)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Convicted’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Prisoner (supporting, male, 35-60)

— Ernesto (lead, male, 30-50)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here

‘The Death of a Star’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Adam (lead, male, 20-25)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Broken Mirrors – Crew Call’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Location Scout (crew)

— Assistant Director (crew)

— Production Designer (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here

‘I Got A Song,’ Extras’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Bob Raymond (lead, male, 60-75)

— Female supporting actress (supporting, female, 50-65)

— Male supporting actor (supporting, male, 60-75)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘The Lost Drill Sergeant Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Army Drill Sergeant (lead, male, 25-40)

— W.A.S.P. Female Pilots (lead, female, 20-40)

— ARMY CHAPLAIN (lead, male, 23-40)

– Average hourly rate: $13

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

— Jenna (day player, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Birthday Bash’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Sound (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Pueblo, Colorado; Colorado Springs, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Torn Eagle: Impeach and Be Damned’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Martha Johnson Patterson (supporting, female, 30-35)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Greeley, Colorado

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘The Ten’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Elpida Dancer (supporting, female, 10-13)

— Irene Dancer (supporting, female, 16-18)

— Eleni Dancer (lead, female, 21-25)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Greeley, Colorado

– Learn more about the scripted show here

