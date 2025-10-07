Skip to Content
How gas prices have changed in Denver in the last week

Published 5:10 PM

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

How gas prices have changed in Denver in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Denver, CO metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.

Denver by the numbers
– Gas current price: $2.84
— Colorado average: $2.94
– Week change: -$0.10 (-3.4%)
– Year change: -$0.46 (-13.9%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.89 (6/21/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.29
– Week change: -$0.06 (-1.6%)
– Year change: -$0.10 (-2.9%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.52 (6/21/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42
#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46
#3. Casper, WY: $2.50

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#5. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.77

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#4. San Diego, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.77

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.79

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.90

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $4.97

This story was
produced by
Cheap Insurance and reviewed and
distributed by Stacker.

Stacker

