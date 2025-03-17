Soccer match in France postponed after fans throw flares and start fire in stands

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — A top-flight soccer match in France between Montpellier Hérault and Saint-Étienne was postponed on Sunday after fans let off flares which started a small fire in the stands.

Saint-Étienne had been 2-0 up against relegation-threatened Montpellier before the referee halted the match around the hour mark. Video footage shows black smoke billowing from behind one of the goals inside Montpellier’s Stade de la Mosson, as red flares were thrown onto the pitch by fans.

Montpellier supporters could then be seen running to the back of the stands as a small fire appears to temporarily break out.

Referee François Letexier initially paused the game while security tried to calm the situation, but he eventually brought the players off the pitch before the game was postponed.

“By decision of the public authority, it was decided not to resume the match,” Letexier said at a press conference, according to the Ligue 1 website.

CNN has reached out to the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), a body which runs French soccer, for comment about the incident. It is unclear whether the result will stand or whether the roughly 30 minutes still left in the match will be played on another date.

Montpellier currently sits rock bottom of the French top flight with fans growing frustrated by their team’s struggles this season.

CNN has reached out to Montpellier regarding Sunday’s incident in the club’s stadium. CNN has also reached out to Saint-Étienne for comment.

Saint-Étienne, which sits one place above Montpellier, was without fans on Sunday after French authorities banned them from traveling due to a high risk of violence, according to the Associated Press.

