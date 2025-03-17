Rory McIlroy comfortably beats JJ Spaun in rare Monday playoff to win second Players Championship

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Rory McIlroy clinched the second Players Championship of his career with a comfortable three-shot victory over American JJ Spaun in a rare Monday playoff.

The Northern Irishman finished the three-hole playoff one-over par to ease past a hapless Spaun, who endured a nightmare morning to finish on four-over par through 16, 17 and 18.

Spaun’s day got off to the worst possible start when he found the bunker with his approach shot at the par-five 16th, while McIlroy found the green with ease.

McIlroy, who earns his 28th PGA Tour victory and becomes the first European to win multiple Players Championships, two-putted for birdie to take an early lead over Spaun, who could only make par out of the bunker.

However, things then went from bad to worse for Spaun who could only watch with a bemused expression as his tee shot on the famous par-three 17th sailed way past the green and landed straight in the water.

McIlroy, conversely, again found the green with ease and even a three-put for bogey wasn’t enough to give Spaun a glimmer of hope as the American finished with a triple bogey.

Both players hit wayward drives into the crowds gathered on the right of the fairway at the par-four 18th, but McIlroy’s three-putt bogey was enough for him to close out a comfortable playoff win that will no doubt fill him with confidence heading into April’s Masters.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

