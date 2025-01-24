Jacksonville Jaguars hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as next head coach after apparent change of heart

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their head coach, the team announced on Friday.

It marks a stunning turn of events after Coen reportedly pulled out of consideration for the role, instead choosing to return to the Bucs with a pay raise.

But the Jaguars later announced that they had fired general manager Trent Baalke, with many surprised the team had kept him on at the end of the season. According to The Athletic, the option to pick his own general manager helped sway Coen’s mind and the 39-year-old was back in Jacksonville a day later to visit the team.

“To repeat my message earlier this week, I am deeply committed to building a winner here in Jacksonville,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said. “I also believe in being judged by actions, not words. That’s why I took swift and decisive action this week to hire Liam Coen as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I am pumpted that Liam is accepting the challenge and opportunity to build the winner that Jaguars fans and partners fully deserve. I know our players feel the same.”

“Becoming the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is an opportunity of a lifetime, and one that I am going to run with to instill a championship culture and winning tradition here in Duval,” Coen said. “This doesn’t happen without the support and opportunities that my family and I have been afforded throughout my career, especially during this past season in Tampa Bay. We thank Todd Bowles for his continued support and the entire Buccaneers organization for the experience, and know they will have success ahead.

“Most of all, we are grateful to Shad Khan for his belief in what we will bring to the Jaguars. We will work tirelessly to reward his confidence. As head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, I will hire a first-class coaching staff, establish a distinctive and effective brand of football on both sides of the ball, and our players will live for the black and teal. Shad and Jaguars fans should expect nothing less, and that’s what we plan to deliver and more. My wife Ashley and our family are honored to be here and a part of the Jacksonville community. We are ready to get to work.”

Coen was a highly sought-after candidate in this year’s coaching cycle having had a positive effect on Tampa Bay’s offense this season. He replaces Doug Pederson, who was fired after Week 18 having spent three years with the Jags.

In his first season calling plays for the Bucs, Coen helped Tampa Bay finish top-four in total yards, passing yards and rushing yards per game as the team won the NFC South and reached the playoffs with a 10-7 record.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield also had a year to remember under Coen’s tutelage, achieving career-high marks in passing yards (4,500) and passing touchdowns (41).

Now, Coen will look to have a similar effect on Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who hasn’t particularly impressed in recent years.

The former No. 1 overall pick signed a big-money contract extension last offseason as the franchise invested its future in Lawrence, but he has struggled with accuracy and injuries over the past couple of seasons. Jacksonville slumped to a 4-13 record in 2024.

