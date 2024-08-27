Novak Djokovic’s US Open title defense begins with first-round win against Radu Albot

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Ahead of the start of the US Open, where he’s the defending champion, Novak Djokovic said people have asked him what else in tennis is there for him to win.

It’s a fair question. The last title he coveted that previously had eluded him is now in his grasp: Djokovic won the men’s singles gold medal at the Paris Olympics, completing the career Golden Slam at age 37. He calls winning gold for Serbia his “greatest achievement.”

But for Djokovic, seeking his 25th grand slam singles title – the most across men’s or women’s tennis – “I still feel the drive,” he said.

“You know, I still have the competitive spirit. I still want to make more history and enjoy myself on the tour.”

Djokovic’s US Open title defense got off to a solid start Monday night, defeating qualifier Radu Albot 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a little more than two hours. He will face compatriot Laslo Djere in the second round, who needed almost four hours to get past Jan-Lennard Struff in five sets.

“It’s always challenging to start, particularly when you haven’t played on this surface for five, six months and coming off an Olympic gold and playing on clay,” Djokovic told reporters after the match. “I haven’t had any official matches before US Open. So I’m expecting to be probably challenged a little bit more in the opening rounds.

“Hopefully I can play better each day. The good thing about slams is you have a day between matches where you can train, where you can really work on things and perfect your game. That’s what I need. That’s what I feel like I need.”

Djokovic has plenty of history on the line over the next two weeks in New York, the site of the final grand slam event of the year.

In addition to a 25th grand slam title, Djokovic is aiming for his fifth US Open title, which would tie him with Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer for the most by a man in the Open Era.

Djokovic also is seeking to be the first repeat US Open men’s champion since Federer won the US Open five consecutive years from 2004-2008.

It was Djokovic’s 78th win at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the most by any man.

With Monday’s first-round win, Djokovic now has 89 US Open match wins – tying him with Federer for second most in men’s history.

2020 US Open champ Dominic Thiem plays in final grand slam match

Dominic Thiem may have bowed out Monday in the first round in straight sets to American Ben Shelton in his final US Open match of his career.

But Shelton made sure the 2020 US Open champion received the love from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd after the final ball was hit.

After the pair had a warm exchange at the net, Shelton stuck out his arm and pointed toward Thiem, gesturing for the crowd to direct their ovation toward the 30-year-old Austrian.

Thiem, who received a wild card for this year’s US Open, is retiring later this year.

Monday’s match comes four years after Thiem won his lone major – coming back from two sets down to defeat Alexander Zverev.

After winning that US Open, Thiem decided to take a break due to the physical and emotional impact of winning a grand slam. He spent weeks away from tennis without touching a racket until he was ready to return.

But ultimately it was his struggle with a wrist injury that has led to his pending retirement.

“Thank you so much for all your support on all those years,” Thiem, who was honored on the court Monday, said in his address to the fans. “It’s been 10 years since I’ve played here the first time. It’s actually a really important moment for me, because I’ve had my greatest success of my career here on this court in this weird 2020, on very strange and different circumstances.

“Unfortunately I had this success without any of you. So that was, of course, at one point a really amazing moment but, on the other hand, also pretty sad.

“So I am super happy that I got the chance to play my last US Open, my last match here on this court.”

Thiem is planning for his final competition to be at the ATP Tour tournament in Vienna in October. The US Open was his final grand slam event.

‘Not supposed to cry now. I have to be strong’

Another player saying goodbye to the US Open is Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, who intends to retire February in his home country.

Schwartzman may not have had the same kind of success Thiem had, but the 32-year-old Argentine had deep US Open runs in his career, reaching the quarterfinals twice. He lost Monday in the first round to Gael Monfils in four sets.

“It’s difficult to speak,” a teary Schwartzman said to the Grandstand crowd in his post-match interview. “I am a guy who cries a lot. Sorry.

“Not supposed to cry now. I have to be strong. … Playing here 11 times in a row, playing in a grand slam, at the US Open, I did great. But I think the entire crowd – today (and) the years before – all the Latin American people, all the American people here, I don’t know why they take care of me (so well) every year.

“I’m not sure if I deserve (it) or not, but I’m really grateful about all the years I have been here.”

