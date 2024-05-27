‘Say something nice to someone you love’: US golfer Harry Higgs reflects on how best to remember Grayson Murray



By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — US golfer Harry Higgs, who plays on the PGA Tour’s developmental tour, delivered a powerful speech on Sunday after winning the Visit Knoxville Open in which reflected on how best to honor Grayson Murray following his death at the weekend.

Murray’s death was announced by the PGA Tour on Saturday, a day after the 30-year-old withdrew from competition, citing illness, at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. His parents confirmed on Sunday that he died by suicide.

“We lost, [Saturday] morning, one of our own,” said Higgs after the 32-year-old became the first player on the Korn Ferry Tour to win consecutive tournaments in a playoff in Knoxville, Tennessee. “Somebody who went through a lot of difficult things, somebody that was open and honest about it, and last night … I thought about this moment, and how to maybe remember Grayson.

“One thing that I thought of last night, especially laying in bed, is I would challenge everybody here, … and I’m going to do this myself as well each day, … say something nice to someone you love and also make a point to say something nice to someone you do not even know.

“So if we can, everybody here could be a difference, the difference, brighten up somebody’s day. It could mean the world.”

In his speech, Higgs admitted that he had struggled to sleep during the night before the Visit Knoxville Open’s final day, with the weight of a winner’s speech and how best to honor Murray occupying his mind.

Higgs’ victory at Holston Hills Country Club was a momentous one for Higgs – he now sits No. 2 in the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, virtually ensuring his automatic qualification for the PGA Tour in 2025.

“This golf stuff and the result, it’s lovely, sure, but it’s just not that meaningful,” added Higgs. “I’m certainly not perfect, but I’m going to certainly try to live what I said.

“Say something nice to a loved one and say something nice to somebody you don’t know and try to accomplish that daily. That will be part of my routine, part of the things that I can control outside the golf course and hopefully bring light to somebody that may be having a hard time.”

