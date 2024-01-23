Italian soccer team Udinese to play match behind closed doors after alleged racist abuse from fans

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Italian soccer team Udinese has been ordered to play one game behind closed doors following the alleged racist abuse aimed at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan during its game on Saturday, Italian league Serie A announced Tuesday.

Udinese, a team in the Italian top division, was playing at home when the incident occurred.

Following the alleged racist chants directed at the goalkeeper by Udinese fans, Maignan led his team off the pitch at Bluenergy Stadium in Udine.

Udinese announced Monday that it has identified and issued a lifetime ban to the “first individual responsible for discriminatory behavior” towards Maignan.

“This ban is effective immediately,” the club said in its statement.

“We believe that such strong measures are necessary to send a clear message that racism has no place in football or society.

“Udinese Calcio stands firmly against any form of discrimination, and we are determined to create an inclusive and respectful environment within our football community.”

The incident occurred during an Italian Serie A match against Udinese in the 33rd minute.

Talking to Sky Sports after the match, the 28-year-old Maignan, who is Black, said he heard “monkey noises” and chants from the crowd the moment he took the ball for his first goal kick, and again on the second goal kick.

Maignan informed the referee Fabio Maresca, who halted the game, as Maignan walked off the pitch and down the players’ tunnel, with his teammates joining him.

The match resumed less than 10 minutes later, and Milan would win a dramatic encounter 3-2 in the final minutes.

