Poole scores 41, Thompson 31, Warriors beat Blazers 118-112

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 41 points and made a key 3-pointer with 2:57 to play, Klay Thompson hit from deep with 1:36 left and scored 31, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 on Friday night to improve the league’s best home record to 16-2.Damian Lillard did his best to rally the Trail Blazers after halftime and finished with 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists.Poole notched his second 40-point game in the past 15. His late 3 got Golden State within 110-109 but he turned the ball over the next possession before Jonathan Kuminga’s driving slam.

