No. 22 Xavier holds off St. John’s for 7th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Nunge had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 22 Xavier won its seventh straight game by holding off St. John’s 84-79. The Musketeers built an 18-point cushion midway through the second half before fending off a late comeback attempt, setting up a showdown at home against No. 2 UConn on Saturday. Souley Boum had 17 points, six assists and six rebounds, and Zach Freemantle added 14 points and nine boards. David Jones had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Storm, who lost for the first time in nine games this season at Carnesecca Arena on campus.

