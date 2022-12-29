AP source: Marlins, Segura agree to 2-year, $17M contract

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have agreed with infielder Jean Segura on a two-year, $17 million contract. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Marlins hadn’t announced the signing. The deal is contingent on Segura completing a physical. Segura is a two-time All-Star. He played for Philadelphia this season, helping the Phillies reach the World Series. He’s also been with Milwaukee, Seattle, Arizona and the Los Angeles Angels over his 11 seasons.

