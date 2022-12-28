Thunder beat Spurs 130-114 to wrap up seven-game homestand
By MURRAY EVANS
Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder closed a season-high, seven-game homestand by beating the San Antonio Spurs 130-114. Mike Muscala, pressed into extended action due to an early injury to starting forward Aleksej Pokusevski, hit 3 of 5 3-point attempts and scored 19 points. Tre Mann had 17 and rookie Jalen Williams added 15 points and nine rebounds. The Thunder never trailed after the 1:59 mark of the first quarter, but needed a 14-3 run to open the fourth quarter to secure the win. Oklahoma City hit 13 of 24 3-point attempts (54.2%).