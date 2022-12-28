Coleman, Radford lead Texas A&M over Northwestern St. 64-52

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Henry Coleman III scored a season-high 24 points, Tyrece Radford had 21 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double and Texas A&M beat Northwestern State 64-52. Radford scored eight points as Texas A&M (6-5) used a 16-6 surge to break a 42-42 tie and led 58-48 with 4:35 remaining. Demarcus Sharp hit consecutive 3s during the stretch and then Northwestern State went nearly six minutes without scoring. Isaac Haney scored 16 points for Northwestern State (8-5).

