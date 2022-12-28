Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney back from concussion, practicing

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was back at practice after missing one game with a concussion while starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. sat out with a back issue. Clowney didn’t play in last week’s 17-10 loss to New Orleans after sustaining a head injury on Dec. 17 against Baltimore. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Clowney is “getting better” as the Browns prepare to face the Washington Commanders on the road Sunday. Clowney has been slowed by an ankle injury and the concussion and has just two sacks this season. Rookie Alex Wright started in his place last week.

