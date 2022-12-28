Eovaldi agrees to 2-year deal to join Rangers and deGrom
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Baseball Writer
The Texas Rangers have added another proven veteran to their revamped starting rotation. Texas native Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to a two-year contract that includes a vesting option player option for the 2025 season. The team announced the deal after the right-hander completed a physical exam in Texas. Eovaldi’s addition comes only 3 1/2 weeks after Texas signed two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom in free agency. Eovaldi has pitched for five teams over 11 big league seasons, the past 4 1/2 seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He was 6-3 in 20 starts in 2022.