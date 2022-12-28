Eovaldi agrees to 2-year deal to join Rangers and deGrom

The Texas Rangers have added another proven veteran to their revamped starting rotation. Texas native Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to a two-year contract that includes a vesting option player option for the 2025 season. The team announced the deal after the right-hander completed a physical exam in Texas. Eovaldi’s addition comes only 3 1/2 weeks after Texas signed two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom in free agency. Eovaldi has pitched for five teams over 11 big league seasons, the past 4 1/2 seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He was 6-3 in 20 starts in 2022.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.