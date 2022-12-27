Snyder, Buffalo top Georgia Southern 23-21 in Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Cole Snyder passed for 265 yards and Tajay Ahmed took over the fourth quarter with 14 carries to lead Buffalo to a 23-21 victory over Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl. The Bulls chewed up the clock with runs by Ahmed on 11 consecutive plays and then one pile-pushing final first down. He finished with 27 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown. That last first down meant Kyle Vantrease and Georgia Southern couldn’t get the ball back for a final chance against the transfer quarterback’s former team. He spent five years at Buffalo and started 26 games.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.