Rashford scores again as United beats Nottingham Forest 3-0

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford scored his 10th goal of the season to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Tuesday. The England international also set up Anthony Martial’s goal as United moved to within a point of fourth place in the Premier League. Substitute Fred completed the scoring late on at Old Trafford. Rashford’s goal was his second in as many games since returning from the World Cup where he scored three times for England.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.