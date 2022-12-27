Heat hold off Timberwolves 113-110, get back to .500 mark

MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus scored 19 points, Kyle Lowry added 18 points and nine assists, and the Miami Heat got back to .500 by holding off the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-110. Orlando Robinson scored 15 points and Tyler Herro had 14 for the Heat, who were without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Anthony Edwards led all scorers with 29 points for Minnesota. Naz Reid had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who got 16 points from Jaden McDaniels, 13 from DeAngelo Russell, and 10 apiece from Austin Rivers and Rudy Gobert.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.