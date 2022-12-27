Finland bounces back at world juniors, beats Slovakia 5-2

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Oliver Kapanen and Joakim Kemell each had a goal and an assist as Finland beat Slovakia 5-2 at the world junior hockey championship. Jani Nyman also scored during Finland’s three-goal second period. Sami Paivarinta and Brad Lambert had the other goals for the Finns. Jani Lampinen made 22 saves for Finland, a day after it lost 3-2 in overtime to underdog Switzerland. Elsewhere at the world juniors, Carl Lindbom stopped all 28 shots he faced as Sweden blanked Germany 1-0. Switzerland scored the tying goal with two minutes left, then outscored Latvia 2-1 in the shootout to win 3-2. And the Czech Republic routed Austria 9-0.

