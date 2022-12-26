Southampton drops to last place after 3-1 loss to Brighton

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Struggling Southampton only had itself to blame for a fourth straight Premier League defeat after a goalkeeping mistake and an own-goal helped south coast rival Brighton win 3-1 at St. Mary’s. Adam Lallana struck against his former club as rampant Brighton inflicted more misery on Southampton on Monday. The Saints dropped to the bottom of the standings. Brighton moved two points behind fifth-place Manchester United with a deserved third league win from four games.

