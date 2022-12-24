Young, Murray power Hawks past Pistons, 130-105

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 26 points and 13 assists, Dejounte Murray added 26 points, and the Atlanta Hawks used a dominant third quarter to beat the struggling Detroit Pistons 130-105. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 19 points. Clint Capela, returning after missing the last three games with a right calf strain, finished with 10 rebounds and 10 points for the Hawks, who have won three of four to improve to 17-16. They began the night ninth in the Eastern Conference and are 11-6 at home. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 for the Pistons, who have lost five straight to drop to 8-27, worst in the NBA.

