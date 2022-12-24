Tune’s TD throw completes Houston’s rally past La-Lafayette

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Clayton Tune connected with Nathaniel Dell for a 12-yard touchdown with 20 seconds remaining, and Houston rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Louisiana-Lafayette 23-16 in the Independence Bowl. The TD pass was Tune’s third of the game and 40th of the season, tying him with Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed for the most in the nation. Dell had two touchdown catches, pushing his total to a nation-best 17 this season. Before the winning throw, Tune completed a 41-yard pass to KeSean Carter on first-and-30 to move Houston into Ragin’ Cajuns territory. The Cougars never led until that late touchdown. The temperature was 25 degrees at kickoff, with a wind chill of 12 degrees.

