Hourlong delay to kickoff forced by cold no issue for Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith took a nap. While the Tennessee Titans had little desire to talk about anything other than finding a way to end a skid that now has reached five straight after a 19-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday. The hourlong delay before playing the coldest home game in franchise history was a joint decision to help local officials deal with power outages. The temperature was 20 degrees when the Texans kicked off with the wind chill making it feel like 6. That made it the coldest home game in Titans’ history.

