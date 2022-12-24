Blue Jays’ newest addition Varsho excited for opportunity

TORONTO (AP) — Daulton Varsho views his trade to the Toronto Blue Jays as potentially being one of the best things that could happen to him despite the initial shock. The former Arizona Diamondbacks slugger was sent to Toronto for veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and catching prospect Gabriel Moreno. Varsho provides the Blue Jays a much-needed left-handed power bat. General manager Ross Atkins says Varsho predominantly will play left field, strengthening a new-look outfield that consists of George Springer and Kevin Kiermaier. The prospects of playing alongside Gold Glove winner Kiermaier especially excites Varsho. He says he’s looking forward to learning from him.

