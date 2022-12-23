BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Led by Jordan Walker’s 25 points, the UAB Blazers defeated the Charlotte 49ers 76-68 on Thursday night. The Blazers are now 10-2 with the victory and the 49ers fell to 9-3.

