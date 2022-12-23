Ravens waive Bynes, sign Mack to 53-man roster

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have waived linebacker Josh Bynes and signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack to the 53-man roster. Baltimore also elevated quarterback Anthony Brown and wide receiver Andy Isabella from the practice squad for Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Brown gives the Ravens another quarterback option along with Tyler Huntley. Lamar Jackson is set to miss a third straight game with a knee injury. The 33-year-old Bynes started Baltimore’s first seven games this season but has been inactive ever since.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.