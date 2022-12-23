No. 5 Arizona overpowers Morgan State for 93-68 victory

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 26 points, Oumar Ballo added 21 and No. 5 Arizona closed out its nonconference schedule by overpowering Morgan State 93-68. Arizona scored 28 more points in the paint and used a 17-2 run spanning halftime to give coach Tommy Lloyd tie second-best start after 50 games in Division I history at 45-5. Only Wisconsin’s Doc Meanwell had a better start at 49-1 in the early 1900s. Arizona shot 58% and had 25 assists on 34 field goals to stretch the nation’s third-longest active home streak to 27 games. Malik Miller kept Morgan State in it early with 3-point shooting and finished with 23 points.

