McCollum scores 40, Pelicans top Spurs 126-117 to end skid

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored a season-high 40 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 126-117 to end their four-game losing streak. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans. New Orleans won despite Zion Williamson being scratched from the lineup because of NBA health and safety protocols. The Pelicans combined to hit 13 3-pointers and led by as many as 23 points. The Spurs got back in the game with a 10-0 fourth-quarter run but McCollum kept the Spurs at bay with 19 points in the final 10 minutes. McCollum hit four 3s during that spurt including one while being fouled for a 4-point play.

