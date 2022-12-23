Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. The Bears also placed cornerback Kindle Vildor on injured reserve because of an ankle issue and activated running back Khalil Herbert, who missed four games with a hip injury.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.