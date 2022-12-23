At 32, Broncos tailback Latavius Murray still running strong

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Three months ago, Broncos running back Latavius Murray was at home thinking his career may be done. The 32-year-old even started coaching at a local high school. That assignment lasted all of one day before New Orleans brought him in. Denver later signed him off the Saints practice squad and he turned into the Broncos leading rusher this season. He had a 130-yard, one-touchdown performance against Arizona that earned him a game ball in the locker room. The Broncos play in Los Angeles against the Rams on Christmas Day in a matchup of 4-10 teams.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.