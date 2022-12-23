AP sources: Cubs, LHP Drew Smyly agree to 2-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly is staying with the Chicago Cubs after agreeing to a $19 million, two-year contract. Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is subject to a physical. Smyly has an opt out after the 2023 season. The left-hander will make $8 million next year and $8.5 million in 2024. There is a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout. The 33-year-old Smyly went 7-8 with a 3.47 ERA in 22 starts for Chicago this year.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.