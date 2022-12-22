US House passes equal pay bill in latest women’s soccer win

The House has passed a bill that ensures equal compensation for U.S. women competing in international events. It is a piece of legislation that came out of the U.S. women’s soccer team’s battle to be paid as much as the men. The Equal Pay for Team USA Act now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk. It will require all athletes representing the United States in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits in their sport. Earlier this year, the women’s national team signed a labor deal that includes identical pay structures for men and women and equitable distribution of World Cup prize money.

