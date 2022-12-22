Titans’ Tannehill out vs. Texans, rookie QB Willis to start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie Malik Willis will start his third NFL game Saturday against the Houston Texans with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill ruled out with an injured right ankle. Titans coach Mike Vrabel refused to discuss Tannehill’s future beyond this game. Vrabel said Thursday that Tannehill is only out this week. The Titans coach said he doesn’t have to issue an injury report for next week until next week. The Titans (7-7) sit atop the AFC South looking for a third straight division title, yet their once four-game lead is down to one with three games remaining.

