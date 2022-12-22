Skip to Content
SFA wins 80-69 over Jackson State

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Sadaidriene Hall’s 20 points helped SFA defeat Jackson State 80-69 on Thursday.

Hall added 10 rebounds and five assists for the ‘Jacks (8-5). AJ Cajuste scored 14 points while going 3 of 3 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and added six assists. Nana Antwi-Boasiako shot 2 of 2 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Trace Young finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Tigers (1-12). Jackson State also got 12 points and two steals from Coltie Young. Ken Evans also had 11 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals. The loss is the sixth straight for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

