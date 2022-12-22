Saints, Browns brace for brutal cold with slim playoff hopes

The weather will be frightful for the Saints and Browns. Their playoff chances are already there. With a forecast for temperatures in single digits and wind gusts up to 50 mph, both teams will lean heavily on their running games. The conditions would figure to hurt New Orleans, which plays in a dome. The Saints still have a path to the postseason, but they can’t afford any more losses. The Browns have a 1% chance of making the playoffs and could be eliminated even with a win. This will be quarterback Deshaun Watson’s fourth game back since returning from his 11-game NFL suspension.

