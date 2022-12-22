Safety Landon Collins gets another chance with Giants
By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Safety Landon Collins has had two stints with the Giants. The first was in 2015 when New York jumped up in the second round of the draft and made a trade with the Tennessee Titans for the the first pick in the round and grabbed Collins. The Alabama product had four outstanding seasons. The Giants let Collins test free agency in 2019 and he signed a six-year, $84 million contract with Washington. The Giants signed Collins to their practice squad in October and added him to the active roster Thursday.