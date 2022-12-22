HONOLULU — Led by Zach Nutall’s 24 points, the SMU Mustangs defeated the Iona Gaels 85-81 on Thursday night. The Mustangs improved to 4-7 with the victory and the Gaels fell to 7-4.

