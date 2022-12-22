NEW YORK — Khalid Moore scored 20 points, including seven in the overtime, as the Fordham Rams took down the VMI Keydets 80-77 on Thursday. The Rams moved to 12-1 with the win and the Keydets fell to 5-8.

