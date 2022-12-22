Maple Leafs hold off Flyers 4-3 in weekday matinee

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored his 20th goal and had two assists to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Thursday night. The Maple Leafs (21-7-6) have won six straight at home. Mitch Marner added a goal and an assist, Michael Bunting and Calle Jarnkrok also scored and Ilya Samsonov made 16 saves. Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee scored 1:23 apart for Philadelphia in the third to make it a one-goal game. Tony DeAngelo also scored for the Flyers.

