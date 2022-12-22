LIU wins 95-58 against SUNY-Purchase
NEW YORK — Led by Jacob Johnson’s 22 points, the Long Island Sharks defeated the SUNY-Purchase Panthers 95-58 on Thursday. The Sharks improved to 2-10 with the win.
