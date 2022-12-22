INF/OF Myers, C Casali join Reds; INF Moustakas cut by team

CINCINNATI (AP) — Wil Myers has signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds, joining his third big league club after spending the previous eight seasons with San Diego. Veteran catcher Curt Casali also signed a one-year deal with Cincinnati. The contracts for Myers and Casali have a mutual option for the 2024 season. Veteran infielder Mike Moustakas was designated for assignment. The 34-year-old Moustakas hit .214 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games in his last season with the Reds. The 32-year-old Myers has started major league games at first base, third base and each of the outfield spots. He is a .254 hitter with 153 homers and 521 RBIs in 1,063 games.

