Brandon Drury agrees to 2-year, $17 million deal with Angels
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Infielder Brandon Drury has agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels. Right-hander Oliver Ortega was designated for assignment to make room on the Angels’ 40-man roster for Drury. He hit a career-best 28 homers last season while playing for Cincinnati and San Diego. He won the Silver Slugger award as a utility player. Drury played all four infield positions last season, and his signing adds talent and depth to the Angels, who struggled offensively last season after several regulars went down with injuries.