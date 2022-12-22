Brady, Bucs push for playoffs against struggling Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Arizona’s Trace McSorley are two quarterbacks making their Christmas Day debut on Sunday. That’s about where the similarities end. The Bucs have had a tough season but are somehow still clinging to a one-game lead in the mediocre NFC South. The 45-year-old Brady will be making his 331st career start, giving Tampa Bay a wealth of experience as it tries to snap a two-game skid. McSorley isn’t just making his Christmas Day debut, but his NFL starting debut. The Cardinals are limping down the stretch, turning to their third-string quarterback.

