Yule wins Madonna di Campiglio night slalom for 3rd time

MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Daniel Yule is a specialist when it comes to the World Cup slalom on the steep and icy Canalone Miramonti course. The Swiss skier won the night race for the third time by surging up from fourth place after the opening run with a flawless second trip down. Yule matched Alberto Tomba and Henrik Kristoffersen in second place on the all-time wins list for the Italian race trailing only Ingemar Stenmark’s five victories. Three of Yule’s five career wins have come in Campiglio. Kristoffersen finished 0.08 seconds behind in second and new father Linus Strasser was third 0.18 back. First-run leader Lucas Braathen finished fourth.

