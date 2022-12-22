AP source: Cubs, C Tucker Barnhart agree to $6.5M contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have bolstered their defense again, agreeing to a contract with Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Barnhart’s deal includes a $3.25 million salary for 2023 and a $3.25 million player option for 2024. The agreement includes escalators and performance bonuses that could make it worth $9.5 million over two seasons. The addition of Barnhart comes one day after the Cubs finalized a $177 million, seven-year contract with All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson.

