Wolfe scores 13, Morehead State beats Alice Lloyd 66-50

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jake Wolfe scored 13 points to help Morehead State defeat Alice Lloyd 66-50 on Wednesday.

Wolfe added five rebounds for the Eagles (7-6). Drew Thelwell scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field, and added seven rebounds. Mark Freeman was 5 of 14 shooting (2 for 9 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Bryce Slone scored 15 points and Will Philpot finished with 14 points for Alice Lloyd.

