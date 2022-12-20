Skip to Content
Syndergaard looking for boost off 1-year deal with Dodgers

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Noah Syndergaard is hoping to have the same success on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers as Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney. Anderson and Heaney signed with the Dodgers before last season and parlayed that into multiyear contracts with other teams this offseason. Anderson received a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels after going 15-5 for the Dodgers and finishing fifth in the NL with a 2.57 ERA. Heaney, who signed a two-year contract with the Texas Rangers, was limited to 14 starts with the Dodgers but was 4-4 with a career-best 3.10 ERA. Syndergaard’s one-year deal with the Dodgers is for $13 million.

